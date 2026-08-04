Denzel Boston Impressing at Browns Training Camp
Denzel Boston has had a strong training camp so far in 2026. The second-round pick from the University of Washington has been among the most talked-about players in camp through five practices, showcasing his contested-catch ability and knack for winning 50/50 balls. He has also developed solid chemistry with young quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is battling for the starting quarterback job. While he's currently in a crowded receiver room with Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, and rookie first-round pick KC Concepcion, Boston offers something none of those receivers have, size. Boston is currently going off the board as the WR60 and could flirt with being the team's outside receiver if he can continue to perform in camp.
Source: Nick Pedone - Sports Illustrated
Source: Nick Pedone - Sports Illustrated