Odell Beckham Jr. Seeing Major Uptick in First-Team Reps
Odell Beckham Jr. had a "major" uptick in first-team reps at training camp practice on Tuesday and had a near touchdown ruled out of bounds. OBJ came into Giants camp this summer competing for a depth role with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Braxton Berrios, and Jalin Hyatt, and by all accounts, he's putting his best foot forward to win a roster spot at the end of camp and the preseason. It has helped the 33-year-old veteran's cause that Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (abdomen) are being held out of practices. Beckham still has a ways to go to make the Giants' final roster, and even if he does, it still seems like an uphill battle for the former first-rounder to carve out a big enough role in New York's offense to warrant attention in fantasy football leagues. He's managed just 44 receptions on 82 targets for 620 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games (six starts) over the last two years with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Source: New York Post - Ryan Dunleavy
Source: New York Post - Ryan Dunleavy