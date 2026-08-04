Bears, Right Tackle Darnell Wright Agree to Record Extension

Aug 4, 2026, 4:48 PM ET
The Chicago Bears and right tackle Darnell Wright agreed to a four-year, $116 million contract extension with $93 million guaranteed on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The deal is the biggest ever for a right tackle and the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history. The 24-year-old has helped the Bears stabilize their offensive line in recent years, and he's started all 49 of the games that he's appeared in over his first three years in the league. The Bears definitely hit on Wright when they selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Tennessee. The $29 million average annual value of Wright's new deal is the second-most for an offensive tackle, trailing only the $30.1 million that Washington Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil received in the extension he signed in March. With Wright's help last year, the Bears' offense ranked third in rushing to help them win the NFC North title.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler