Garrett Crochet Resumes Throwing
Garrett Crochet (shoulder, lat) has resumed throwing, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Crochet started throwing on flat ground at 50 to 60 feet, but it's still a notable step towards a potential return in the second half of the season. The 27-year-old southpaw has made only six starts in 2026 in his second year with the team, and he's been sidelined since late April with shoulder and lat injuries. The Red Sox are right in the mix for a playoff spot this year, so the team isn't going to shut Crochet down, especially since he's making progress. It's good news for his fantasy managers, but Crochet still has a ways to go and won't be ready to rejoin the big-league starting rotation until sometime in September, most likely. The two-time All-Star struggled in his six starts before landing on the IL, too, posting a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Crochet is being stashed in 85% of Yahoo leagues, but he's not going to have much time to contribute if/when he returns in the final month of the regular season.
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo