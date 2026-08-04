Agustin Ramirez a Top Stash Option With Open Role on MLB Roster
Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays at Monday's trade deadline, opening up a clear path for catcher Agustin Ramirez to return to the big leagues. The 24-year-old Dominican backstop hit .231/.287/.413 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 72 runs scored in 136 games (585 plate appearances) with the Marlins as a rookie in 2025. Ramirez only appeared in 31 games (129 plate appearances) earlier this year before being sent to Triple-A Jacksonville in May after hitting .230 (26-for-113) with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases, 13 walks, and 28 strikeouts. With both Hicks and Joe Mack on the roster, the Marlins were afforded the luxury of sending Ramirez back to the minors to improve his defensive work behind the plate. In 59 games with the Jumbo Shrimp this year, Ramirez has hit .254/.332/.427 with a .759 OPS, seven home runs, 29 RBI, 17 steals, and 33 runs scored in 241 plate appearances. His combination of power and speed at the catcher position is rare, making him worth a speculative waiver-wire pickup before his eventual return to the majors. Ramirez is currently rostered in just over 30% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference