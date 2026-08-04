Elmer Rodriguez has Productive July at Triple-A
Elmer Rodriguez had an excellent month of July at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 4-0 record, 2.73 ERA, and 1.37 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. Rodriguez has seen time with the big league club this year, making four starts for the Yankees and compiling an 0-2 record with a 4.76 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Rodriguez has had a very productive minor league season but has yet to see the results in the major leagues. After his productive July, however, fantasy managers may want to take a chance and roster him in case he is called back up for another opportunity. He's the Yankees' No. 3 prospect and has a 60-grade fastball with three 55-grade secondary pitches in his curveball, slider, and splitter. At age 22, Rodriguez has the pedigree to be successful. He might just need another chance in the big leagues this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball