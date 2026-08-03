Kade Anderson "Definitely in the Mix" for a Rotation Spot
Kade Anderson is "definitely in the mix" for a starting-rotation spot at the big-league level, according to Shannan Drayer. Anderson was seventh on the starting depth chart, but after the M's traded veteran right-hander Luis Castillo over the weekend, he's now sixth. Seattle will sit down this week to map out a plan "that makes the most sense for him to impact the big-league team if there is a spot for him to do so." The 22-year-old former third overall pick in 2025 from LSU is the Mariners' top prospect and the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and the odds of him making his major-league debut in August seem increasingly likely. Anderson has looked amazing in 16 starts (82 1/3 innings) at Double-A Arkansas, going 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 119:12 K:BB. He's already rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues and could help fantasy managers in mixed leagues to close out the year if he earns a rotation spot in Seattle.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer