Cubs Bolster Bullpen by Acquiring Reliever Ryan Zeferjahn in Trade With Angels
Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in exchange for catcher Moises Ballesteros and minor-league pitcher Mason McGwire, the son of former big-league legend Mark McGwire, according to Francys Romero. Just when Zeferjahn was becoming a deep-league saves option in Anaheim, the 28-year-old was traded to a contender to help bolster the back end of their bullpen with regular closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list. Zeferjahn is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA (3.77 FIP), 1.20 WHIP, a career-high four saves, 75 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 51 2/3 innings pitched in 2026 in his third year in the majors. With the last-place Angels, he wasn't a very convincing pickup off the waiver wire in deep fantasy leagues with save opportunities coming his way recently, but Zeferjahn should be more enticing to managers desperate for saves now that he has a shot for ninth-inning work on the North Side in Chicago. The Cubs have been using a closer-by-committee of late, consisting of Jacob Webb, Trent Thornton, and Caleb Thielbar.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero