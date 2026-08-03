Anthony Eyanson the Headlining Prospect for Orioles in Blockbuster Trade
Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielders Enddy Azocar and Harold Rivas, and catcher Carlos Narvaez, a source told Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Eyanson, a former third-rounder by Boston in 2025 out of LSU, is already listed by MLB Pipeline as the Orioles' No. 1 prospect. The 21-year-old has gone a perfect 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 94:26 K:BB in 68 1/3 innings and 16 outings (15 starts) with High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Azocar and Witherspoon also become immediate top-10 prospects for Baltimore. Eyanson's quick climb in MLB's prospect rankings has come thanks to a jump in velocity this year. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder knows how to spin his slider and fastball, and they have both played up thanks to the velocity jump with his fastball. Eyanson is expected to open up with Double-A Chesapeake in Baltimore's system, but it's unlikely we'll see him debut in the majors in 2026.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer