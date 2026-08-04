Jonathon Long Has Clearer Path To Majors After Trade to Miami
Jonathon Long from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Braxton Garrett. Long slots in as the No. 14 prospect in the Miami system and could see time in the majors for the Marlins this season. Right now, Kyle Stowers leads the depth chart at first base for the Marlins at the major league level, but Long could provide some depth this season and also could slot in at one of the outfield spots if needed. Long has a 55-grade hit tool with 50-grade power and hit .283 for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs with 12 homers and 62 RBI in 396 at bats. The 24-year-old added 67 runs scored for Iowa. He is a name to stash in fantasy following his change of scenery and he could see time in the majors in his age 24 season in he second half of this year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball