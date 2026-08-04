Mets to Promote Pitching Prospect Jefry Yan to Majors
Jefry Yan to the big leagues, sources told Francys Romero. Yan will make his way to the big leagues after stepping away from baseball for five years after signing with the Los Angeles Angels before returning to the minors in 2021. The 29-year-old Dominican hurler has gone 2-2 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 77:28 K:BB in 41 2/3 innings over 35 relief appearances this year for Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Yan's 16.6 K/9 makes him a potential high-leverage arm at the back end of New York's bullpen, especially after the team shipped right-handed reliever Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Monday's trade deadline. But to be effective and trusted in the big leagues, Yan will need to show better control as well. In seven minor-league seasons, he has a 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 20 saves, a 13.2 K/9, and a 6.6 BB/9. Yan can probably be ignored in most fantasy leagues for now, but we'll keep an eye on his role as he makes his way to the majors for the first time.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero