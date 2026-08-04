Jonah Tong Heating Up at Triple-A Syracuse
Jonah Tong is starting to heat up at Triple-A Syracuse, turning in a very solid month of July with a 2-0 record in five starts with a 3.65 ERA and 1.34 WHIP to go with 29 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. Tong has major league experience with the Mets at age 23 and is looking to find his way back with the big league club. This season, Tong pitched three games with New York and came away with a 1-1 record and 3.60 ERA 1.50 WHIP. He had seven strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. That stint of three games came in relief, so Tong has shown the ability to work as both a starter and reliever. In the minors this season, though, Tong has been used solely as a starter and that would no doubt be best case scenario for fantasy. He is still ranked as their No. 2 overall prospect and offers a 70-grade fastball with a 60-grade changeup. He is definitely worth stashing in the midst of his hot streak at Triple-A hoping for a big league encore as a starter this time around.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball