Shedeur Sanders Has Good Practice with First-Team Offense
Shedeur Sanders worked with the first-team offense for the third time in training camp and had his best day with that group. Sanders was on target, made high-level throws, and outplayed Deshaun Watson, who was reportedly inconsistent and struggled with accuracy on Tuesday. Watson entered as the favorite to win the Browns' starting job, but it appears the tides are turning in the second-year quarterback's favor. The Browns open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will have a decision by then. Until then, Sanders will need to remain on point and defy the odds to keep the starting job.
Source: Scott Petrak - Browns Zone
Source: Scott Petrak - Browns Zone