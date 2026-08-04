Zach Ertz Cleared for Football Activities, Wants to Play in 2026
Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for football activities and wants to play in the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ertz suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Week 14 last season, marking his second ACL tear. He was seen catching passes from former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at Stanford, where they played together in 2010 and 2011. If Ertz suits up for the 2026 season, he will be 36 years old, in his 14th NFL season, and coming off a late-season ACL injury that looked gruesome. Fantasy managers should lower expectations for the veteran tight end. While we're unclear about any exact landing spots for Ertz in 2026, wherever he goes will have fantasy implications that affect fantasy drafts this season.
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN