JuJu Smith-Schuster Held Out of Practice on Tuesday
JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's practice with a knee issue. Head coach John Harbaugh said Smith-Schuster's injury is not expected to be long-term and that he is dealing with some swelling. Smith-Schuster, entering his 10th NFL season, is coming off a season in which he had 33 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown. He is competing with multiple receivers on the Giants roster, including Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and others. The veteran receiver hopes this knee issue is resolved soon, as any missed practice or preseason time could be detrimental to his chances of making the roster.
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN