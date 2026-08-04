Theo Johnson a Buy-Low Target in Dynasty Formats
Theo Johnson put together a nice season in 2025, hauling in 45 of his 74 targets for 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He had a 16.7 percent target share, was eighth in red zone targets, 7th in average target distance, and seventh in snap share. The opportunities were there for him, but much was left on the table as he averaged only 8.5 fantasy points per game, which was 22nd amongst tight ends. To make matters worse for Johnson, the Giants brought in Isaiah Likely over from Baltimore, who has been a fantasy sleeper for many experts over the past few seasons but has never panned out. At this moment, Likely projects to be the team's No.1 tight end and potentially the No. 2 passing option in this offense that is dealing with Malik Nabers (knee) recovering from an injury, and a mediocre wide receiver room that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Malachi Fields. Johnson is off the radar in most redraft formats, but could be a decent buy-low option in dynasty if things with Likely don't work out, and it probably wouldn't take much to get him on your roster.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller