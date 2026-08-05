Jerry Jeudy No Longer the No. 1 Option in Cleveland
Jerry Jeudy's time as the de facto No. 1 receiver could be drawing to a close. Jackson specifically points to the emergence of second-rounder Denzel Boston as an inciting factor in a potential depth chart shakeup. The Browns spent a first-round pick on KC Concepcion, who has worked primarily out of the slot through the early stages of training camp but has the versatility to share the field with Boston in two-receiver sets. Jeudy led the team with 105 targets in 2025, but connecting on fewer than half of those looks, he ended the year with only 602 yards and two scores on his way to a WR53 finish. With little change at the quarterback position but increased competition in his own room, Jeudy is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026, falling to WR66 in RotoBaller's latest rankings.
Source: Zac Jackson - The Athletic
Source: Zac Jackson - The Athletic