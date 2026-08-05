Trey Jemison Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors

Trey Jemison III Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Trey Jemison III has agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, per Chris Haynes. The deal fills Toronto's final two-way spot with a well-traveled 26-year-old big who was part of the Knicks' 2026 championship team, though he did not appear in the playoffs. Jemison played 13 regular-season games for New York and owns career averages of 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds across 76 NBA games. He was more useful in the G-League, averaging 8.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for Westchester last season. Jemison gives Toronto frontcourt depth, but he carries no redraft fantasy value on a two-way deal.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes