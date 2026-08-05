Jalen McMillan Dealing with a Knee Issue
Jalen McMillan has been a regular standout in his third training camp with the team, but he could miss some time as he tends to a knee issue. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that McMillan banged the knee a couple days ago, and that they're being careful with him. While the injury does not sound to be overly serious, his status will need to be monitored over the coming days. Second-year receiver Tez Johnson also sustained a groin strain, which could open a path for rookie Ted Hurst to see more work with the first team offense. McMillan suffered a serious neck injury during the 2025 preseason, which caused him to miss 13 games, and with an expanded role potentially on tap following the departure of six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans, a cautious approach from the team would be understandable.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith