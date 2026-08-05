D'Andre Swift Eyeing More Explosive Runs in 2026
D'Andre Swift set career highs of 1,087 rushing yards and nine rushing scores in his second season with the Bears, but there's one area of his game that he feels he can still improve. 2025 was the first season in his six-year career that he did not break a run for at least 25 yards, something he spoke about with reporters on Tuesday. "The only thing I was missing last year that I need to do a better job of is I need more explosive runs, longer runs," he said. "I need to showcase that. I didn't have a lot of those last year. I think we can go out there and improve that." Detailing where that improvement can come from, Swift shared his goals of "creating more space for myself" and "making the most out of when I do get space." The Bears have been lauded all offseason as an offense on the rise, with expectations high for quarterback Caleb Williams and a young group of pass-catchers in year two under Ben Johnson. Still, at RotoBaller's RB19, Swift has become somewhat of a forgotten piece and could prove to be one of the better values in 2026 drafts.
Source: Larry Mayer
Source: Larry Mayer