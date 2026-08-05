DJ Moore Building an "Unreal" Connection with His New Quarterback
DJ Moore continues to make plays while building a connection with quarterback Josh Allen that has stood out to teammates. After the two linked up for a 50-yard touchdown strike during team sessions, receiver Khalil Shakir told reporters, "When you watch stuff like that, it just feels fake, like how beautiful that play was." He also described the connection between Moore and Allen as "unreal" while pointing out, "the stuff they've done every single day and the growth that's come within that is going to help us win games for sure." Moore spent his final season in Chicago in a crowded receiver room, resulting in career-lows of 50 receptions for 682 yards. Now, as the unquestioned primary receiver in an offense that's been in search of such a piece since the departure of Stefon Diggs, Moore has the opportunity to show that last season was more of an outlier than the start of his decline, and at RotoBaller's WR27, he could still prove to be a fantasy difference-maker from the middle rounds of drafts.
Source: Ralph Ventre
Source: Ralph Ventre