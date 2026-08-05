Dontayvion Wicks Emerging as the WR2 in Philadelphia
Dontayvion Wicks has been one of the team's most consistent offensive performers through the opening weeks of training camp, and with Makai Lemon now sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski has Wicks penciled in for the WR2 spot across from DeVonta Smith, noting that the offseason trade acquisition has clearly looked like the second-best receiver in camp. The departure of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown left an obvious need on the outside, and at 6'1" and 206 pounds, Wicks looked like the best fit on paper, but his performance through the first five practices of camp suggests the role should be his to start the season. With his production declining year over year in Green Bay, a change of scenery could remind fantasy managers of the traits that made him a popular sleeper candidate early in his career, and as RotoBaller's WR80, Wicks has the potential to greatly exceed ADP expectation in 2026.
Source: Jimmy Kempski
Source: Jimmy Kempski