Zay Flowers has Bulked Up
Zay Flowers said he added eight pounds of muscle this offseason because he heard the grief about running sideways and wants to break more tackles this year, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. The Ravens just gave Flowers a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Tuesday after his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his third year in the league. The 25-year-old is still on the smaller side after bulking up, and he's listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds. The two-time Pro Bowler is the Ravens' unquestioned WR1, and he could have a higher ceiling in 2026 in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme as Baltimore looks to get back to the postseason. Flowers had career highs in catches (86) and receiving yards (1,211) while catching five touchdown passes in 17 starts. He's had at least 74 catches, 858 yards, and four touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, giving him a solid floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in fantasy football leagues. An even higher target share could be coming Flowers' way this year.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker