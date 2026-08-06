Sean McVay Says Aaron Donald Looks "Outstanding"

Aug 6, 2026, 11:24 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he doesn't know yet whether former All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will come out of retirement for the 2026 season, but he said that Donald "looked outstanding" during his workout with the team on Tuesday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Donald spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Rams before hanging up his cleats in March of 2024. "He's very deliberate and intentional about what this looks like," McVay said of Donald. "Things are going in the right direction. He's feeling good, but we're not to where we are able to say whether or not he is or isn't ready to do it. But he's doing great, and he looked outstanding, as I think all of us would expect." McVay doesn't want to put a timeline for Donald's decision, but he has said in the past that if he returns, he would be "all-in." The belief is that if the 35-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro comes back, it would be in more of a rotational pass-rushing role for the Rams' D-line, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Thursday night that Donald could be ready to take on 30-40 snaps in Week 1 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia if he unretires. It's looking more and more like an already stacked Rams' defense is going to get more help this year from a future Hall of Famer.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop