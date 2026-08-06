Josh Allen Is Still the First Quarterback Worth Drafting
Josh Allen spent the start of the offseason in a walking boot after having a procedure on the broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. By April, Buffalo expected him to be full go, and Allen was back for the offseason program before training camp. There has been no reported setback. The injury matters because so much of his fantasy value comes from his legs. Allen ran for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, making up for a passing line that fell to 3,668 yards and 25 scores. He still finished as fantasy's QB1. Buffalo also upgraded the receiver room with DJ Moore, who joins Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, and James Cook. Joe Brady's promotion to head coach should keep the offense familiar, with Pete Carmichael taking over as coordinator. RotoBaller ranks Allen QB1 in redraft and dynasty. There is always some risk in paying an early-round price for a quarterback, especially one who absorbs as much contact as Allen. His foot recovery has not given managers a reason to move him off the top line. He remains the first quarterback worth drafting.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller