Elic Ayomanor Suffers Shoulder Injury on Thursday
Elic Ayomanor (shoulder) left practice with a trainer on Thursday due to a left-shoulder injury and did not return, according to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. The severity of Ayomanor's shoulder injury is unclear, but we'll consider him day-to-day until we have more information. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder last year from Stanford had plenty of opportunities as a rookie and caught 41 of his 89 targets for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games played. The efficiency definitely wasn't there, but he was hardly to blame for all of it while working with rookie QB Cam Ward in an inconsistent offense. Going into Year 2, it's going to be hard for Ayomanor to stand out after the Titans added rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency to new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme. If he's healthy entering Week 1, Ayomanor is expected to be competing with fellow second-year wideout Chimere Dike for the WR4 role behind Tate, Robinson, and veteran Calvin Ridley.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt