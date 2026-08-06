Chris Olave on the Practice Field on Thursday
Chris Olave was seen on the practice field at training camp on Thursday after he was forced to leave Wednesday's practice with a trainer due to a heat-related issue. Olave dealt with a blood-clot issue late last year that forced him out of the regular-season finale, but he's past that and is without restrictions in training camp this summer. The Saints likely exercised precaution in removing Olave from the field on Wednesday, and it looks like he's just fine. The 26-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 from Ohio State enters his fifth year in the NFL as the Saints' unquestioned WR1, especially after inking a four-year, $132 million extension with the team recently. Despite missing a game and working with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough in 2025, Olave set career highs in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine), giving him a pretty high fantasy floor as at least a low-end WR1 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts. Rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson could take some targets away, but there should be enough to go around in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense.
Source: New Orleans Saints
Source: New Orleans Saints