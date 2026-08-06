Texans Agree With Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o on Two-Year Extension

Aug 6, 2026, 1:13 PM ET
The Houston Texans agreed with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o on a two-year, $16 million contract extension on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old gets paid with a chance to earn another contract in a few years. The deal includes the opportunity to earn another $1 million in incentives. The former fifth-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft from the University of Alabama has had at least 95 combined tackles for Houston in the last two years, and he recorded 95 tackles (42 solo), a career-high 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2025 in his third year in the league. To'oTo'o was a key piece of one of the NFL's best defensive units last year alongside star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and he's set to reprise his role in 2026. He finished just inside the top-50 fantasy linebackers in IDP formats a year ago.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo