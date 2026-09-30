Jaylen Warren Carries Fringe RB1 Status on Thursday Night Football
Sep 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had a career-best performance in Week 3 and should continue to operate in a workhorse role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. With Rico Dowdle (toe) set to miss a second consecutive contest, Warren's competition for snaps will likely remain Travis Homer and Lew Nichols, who combined for two total touches last week. Warren, meanwhile, handled 17 carries and four targets, turning his 21 opportunities into 176 yards. Cleveland looks like a tough matchup for fantasy running backs on paper, but it is surrendering 4.75 yards per rush attempt to the position, the fifth-highest mark in the league. However, the Browns have yet to allow a rushing touchdown through three games. Fantasy managers should view this as a middle-of-the-road matchup but remain confident in Warren as a volume-based top-12 fantasy option.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Kyle Monangai Not on the Week 4 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is not on the team's Week 4 injury report and was able to practice in full on Wednesday. Monangai has nursed a knee injury in the early weeks of the season, but it has not kept him from playing in any of the first three games of 2026. The 24-year-old former seventh-round pick in 2025 from Rutgers has been impressive so far in his sophomore season while splitting the backfield with D'Andre Swift. He has 30 rushing attempts for 178 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown, while catching all four of his targets for 35 yards through the air. At the very least, the physical, big-play back should continue to be a strong RB3/flex option for fantasy managers, even with quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) likely to miss another game this weekend when the New York Jets visit on Sunday. Monangai has had exactly 10 rushing attempts in all three games so far this year, although he had just 31 rushing yards in Monday night's upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Aaron Rodgers A Last-Resort QB2 Against Surging Browns Defense
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 30, 2026, 8:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he'll hope to repeat that success against another divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns this week. Cleveland got off to a rough start in Week 1, but its defense has come alive over the past two weeks, surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in that span. Although Rodgers played great against the Browns in Pittsburgh last season, he managed just 168 scoreless passing yards in Cleveland, where Thursday night's clash will take place. With a projected point total of just 38.5, it's hard to get excited about starting Rodgers in this spot. Fantasy managers should view the veteran as a desperation QB2 in superflex formats for Week 4.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Still Dealing With Shoulder Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 8:34 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He was limited in practice last week but ended up playing in the Week 3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, catching six of his season-high 10 targets for 67 yards. Moore had a successful debut with the Bills in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for 100 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Barring a setback with his shoulder this week, all signs point to Moore suiting up again this Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen has shown plenty of chemistry with his new WR1, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him as a WR2 as long as he stays on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jaxson Dart has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 8:10 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) had both his meniscus and MCL repaired during a successful surgery on his left knee Wednesday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Head coach John Harbaugh said that Dart's surgery "went well," but he added that "maybe that's a little ambitious" when asked if it is possible that the team will get the former first-rounder back for the playoffs. The 23-year-old took a hit to his left knee in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will now miss the rest of the 2026 regular season. It is obviously devastating news for Dart and the Giants, but the good news is that his ACL and PCL are intact, so he should be ready in plenty of time before the start of the 2027 campaign next fall. In Dart's absence, veteran Jameis Winston will make his second start of the year in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals after leading the team to a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Winston is going to have a short leash, though, after the G-Men sent a fifth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire former first-round QB J.J. McCarthy earlier this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Jaylen Waddle a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:50 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (foot) should be ready to go for the Week 4 game in San Francisco this Sunday against the 49ers after practicing in full on Wednesday. Waddle was seen wearing a walking boot after Sunday night's comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, but the boot is off now, and the 27-year-old looked good during the first practice of the week. Fantasy managers can stand down for now and leave the speedy wideout in their starting lineups for the week. Head coach Sean Payton said that Waddle is "doing fine." Waddle has bookended ugly performances with a strong Week 2 showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which he caught eight of 10 targets for 138 yards. He has yet to find the end zone in his first three games in Denver, and in his other two games, he has just three catches on 10 targets for 12 yards while adding a 14-yard rush. Expect the Broncos to try to force-feed Waddle the ball more, starting this weekend against a strong 49ers defense. Savvy fantasy managers may want to see if they can buy low on the former Miami Dolphins wideout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Keaton Mitchell Limited on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:43 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) is on the team's injury report for Week 4 and was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Mitchell is now in question for the Week 4 game this Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks after he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg after he injured his ankle in Wednesday's practice. The good news is that the 24-year-old thinks he avoided a serious injury, but it does not mean that he will be active this weekend. We will keep a close eye on Mitchell's status over the next couple of days. If he is unable to get the green light to play against the Seahawks, Kimani Vidal would have flex appeal as the RB2 behind starter Omarion Hampton. Mitchell had his best game in a Chargers uniform in the Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, carrying the ball eight times for 52 yards while catching all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. He has been extremely efficient, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 17 rushing attempts through three games for a Chargers offense still looking for answers. If Mitchell is active this weekend, he should be considered a low-upside RB3/flex against a tough Seahawks defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. McConkey suffered a rib injury in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was questionable for Week 2 before ultimately suiting up. The 24-year-old is now on the injury report with a foot injury as the Bolts prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 4. Through the first three games of the 2026 season, the former second-rounder from Georgia has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. McConkey remains a key piece of the Chargers' passing attack, but the offense has yet to hit its stride under new coordinator Mike McDaniel through a tough early portion of their schedule. It will not get any easier for McConkey and the Chargers this weekend against Seattle's strong defense, but as long as he is cleared to play on Sunday, he should be kept in most starting fantasy lineups as one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Zay Flowers Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:10 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, but not before catching five of his six targets for a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old then missed the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints before returning to Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He played only 33% of the offensive snaps in his return with the Ravens easing him back in, but he still managed five catches on six targets for 84 yards against Dallas. The Ravens are expected to give Flowers his normal workload in Week 4 against the visiting Tennessee Titans, so the speedy and shifty WR1 for Baltimore should be locked into starting fantasy lineups in all formats as he looks to put early-season injuries behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Lamar Jackson Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 6:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Head coach Jesse Minter has downplayed Jackson's back injury. It is worth watching, but all signs point to Jackson being fine to suit up this Sunday at home against the visiting Tennessee Titans in a great matchup. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 29-year-old's back injury does not limit his elite scrambling and rushing ability. The former two-time MVP has been the overall QB7 in fantasy through three games, throwing for 745 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, and adding a league-high 124 rushing yards and one rushing score for the Ravens. As long as he does not have a setback with his minor back injury on Thursday or Friday, fantasy managers should plan on rolling with Jackson in their starting lineups in Week 4 against Tennessee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Max Klare In Line for More Reps in Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:58 PM ETWhen asked if tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) being unlikely to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles opens the door for rookie Max Klare to see more snaps this week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said, "It certainly does. Obviously, being able to play with multiple tight ends has become a big part of our identity, and so it absolutely does." Klare, the 61st overall pick in the second round in April's NFL Draft from Ohio State, has not played a single snap on offense through the first three weeks, but it sounds like that is going to change this weekend with both Ferguson and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) potentially inactive. The problem for Klare is that the Rams also have Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen in the mix at TE, and they should be the favorites for more targets in the passing game from quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Eagles. Higbee caught eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and his first touchdown of the year in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos after both Ferguson and Parkinson aggravated their injuries and left the game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Harold Fannin Jr. Looks Like Good Play Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 5:40 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off his breakout game in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, in which he emerged for his first two receiving touchdowns of the season from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fannin will look for more of the same at home in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, the former Bowling Green tight end has 14 catches for 126 yards (9.0 yards per catch) in his second NFL season. Fannin has built up his target share in each game this year, with him receiving nine targets from Watson in Week 3. Expect more of the same for the talented pass catcher in Week 4 at home. He could push for 10-plus targets and have a very effective game on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have a serviceable defense but are battling some injuries in the secondary, and that could create mismatches to exploit for Fannin and the Browns' passing attack. At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Fannin Jr. has great size for a tight end and will look to put that to use against Pittsburgh. Look for Fannin to be a top-tier starting tight end this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Josh Allen Not Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:28 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (knee) was not listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There was some concern about Allen's status after he took a shot to his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, especially since he seemed to be favoring his left leg in the clubhouse following the game. Head coach Joe Brady said that Allen is good to go, and his Wednesday full practice status supports that. We will keep a close eye on the 30-year-old former MVP's left knee, but barring a setback later this week, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups this weekend for a divisional clash at home against the visiting New England Patriots. Allen has picked up where he left off for fantasy managers and already has 786 passing yards and five touchdowns, and over 100 rushing yards and six rushing scores in three games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Drake Maye Practices in Full, Listed With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (shoulder) is on the team's injury report for the first time this season on Wednesday with a right-shoulder injury, but he was a full participant, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. It is something worth monitoring given the 24-year-old's rough start to the 2026 season, but it will not keep him from suiting up this weekend against the division-rival Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4. The former third overall pick from North Carolina had an amazing first full season as the Pats' starter in 2025, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance while throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 17 regular-season games. Maye struggled in the postseason, though, and that has continued in his first three starts of 2026, as he has thrown for 585 yards, one TD, and six interceptions. It did not help that Maye lost his new WR1 in A.J. Brown (ankle) in the season opener to a high-ankle sprain. Brown is not on the verge of a return anytime soon, and Maye has quickly dropped into low-end QB1 territory in fantasy amidst his disappointing start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Bucky Irving Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (glute) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a glute injury, according to the team's official website. Irving missed the team's last two offensive drives in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and now we know why. Despite head coach Todd Bowles saying that Irving would not be on this week's injury report, the team held him out of a full practice on Wednesday. The Buccaneers do not seem too concerned with the 24-year-old's status, though, so he should be available this weekend as the Bucs look for their first win of the year against the visiting Green Bay Packers at home. If Irving is limited at all against Green Bay, though, pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell could finally see more involvement on offense. Even though Irving should play against the Packers, his weekly fantasy upside will take a big hit with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. Through the first three games, Irving has averaged 4.5 yards per carry for 180 rushing yards and a touchdown on 40 carries, adding 13 receptions for 61 yards through the air as the team's preferred RB1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com
Cleveland Browns D/ST Hard To Trust Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 5:12 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns D/ST is hard to trust to put into a starting fantasy lineup for Thursday's Week 4 matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers will be without starting running back Rico Dowdle, they still have plenty of firepower in the backfield with Jaylen Warren. Warren is a threat on the ground with 216 rushing yards already this season and is a big threat to catch the ball out of the backfield from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Warren has 10 catches for 110 receiving yards so far this season. At wide receiver, Roman Wilson is starting to emerge and the Steelers still have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. At tight end, Pat Freiermuth has a touchdown catch so far this season and is a threat over the middle. The Browns cornerback group will have its hands full with Rodgers and the passing game after Rodgers is coming off of a good game in a Week 3 win over the Bengals, with three passing touchdowns. The Browns D/ST has two interceptions on the season, but has not been able to create a ton of turnovers and sacks which is good for fantasy points. Expect more of the same from Cleveland against a very capable Pittsburgh offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Waddle Moving Around Well in Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was moving around well at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Waddle was seen wearing a walking boot after the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but he is fine and should be a full-go for another tough matchup this Sunday on the road against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Waddle took over the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with eight catches on 10 targets for 138 yards, but in the other two games against the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, he was virtually non-existent, catching a combined three passes on 10 targets for just 12 yards. Denver's offense looked better in the second-half comeback against L.A., but Waddle's lack of involvement early in the year has been a frustrating development for fantasy managers who were expecting him to be Denver's clear WR1 in 2026. There is still time for the speedy wideout to gain more chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, and he should be left in starting lineups against the Niners this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Puka Nacua Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he expects wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing each of the Rams' last two games with a groin injury. However, it appears as though he's trending in the right direction and could be active this week. The 25-year-old recorded five catches for 74 yards on nine targets against the San Francisco 49ers in his lone appearance of 2026 so far. Nacua was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2025, hauling in 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets across 16 games. As long as he's active in Week 4, Nacua profiles as a must-start WR1 option for fantasy managers against Philadelphia.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chris Godwin Jr. Does Not Practice on Wednesday Due to Ankle Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Scott Smith of buccaneers.com. The veteran wideout has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording 10 catches for 111 yards on 11 targets across three games. The severity of Godwin Jr.'s ankle issue is not yet clear, but it appears that his status for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers could be in doubt. Godwin Jr. missed time in 2024 with a dislocated ankle and dealt with lingering effects of the injury into the 2025 season, so this is a potentially worrying sign for fantasy managers. Even if Godwin Jr. is able to play against Green Bay in Week 4, his fantasy value is in question with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) set to miss time due to a dislocated thumb.--Will Brady
Source: buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
KC Concepcion Jr. Not Yet Fantasy Worthy Against Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. got nine targets in Week 3's win over the Carolina Panthers but only managed to turn those nine targets into two catches for nine yards. So far this season, Concepcion has 12 catches for 80 yards, good for 6.7 yards per catch. He is not producing enough explosive plays and is being used mostly as an underneath threat. He's getting decent volume in terms of number of targets but just isn't turning those catches into anything memorable. Pittsburgh's secondary is a bit beat up with Joey Porter Jr. out and Jalen Ramsey nursing a broken wrist. This would be the game for Concepcion to break out, but it's hard to count on the rookie from Texas A&M until we see him do more with his catches and see him produce more in the passing game, including scoring a touchdown. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks Concepcion's way but needs to start targeting him further down the field. Concepcion's slight frame isn't allowing him to get downfield receptions. Look for a decent game against Pittsburgh, but he shouldn't be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Harold Fannin Jr. Continues to See Targets Climb
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting harder to ignore. His target total has climbed every week, from three in the opener to six in Week 2 and nine against Carolina on Sunday. Fannin turned that latest workload into seven catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard score that put Cleveland ahead for good late in the fourth quarter. He now has 14 catches for 126 yards and two scores through three games. The targets are the part that matters most here. Fannin already showed as a rookie that he could handle steady volume, finishing 2025 with 72 catches for 731 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Cleveland has gone back to him more often each week, and Week 3 was the first time that increased involvement came with a big fantasy payoff. The Browns' passing game can still be uneven, so there will be quieter weeks. Even so, Fannin's volume is headed the right way as he prepares for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller