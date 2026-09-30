Keaton Mitchell Limited on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Sep 30, 2026, 7:43 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) is on the team's injury report for Week 4 and was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Mitchell is now in question for the Week 4 game this Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks after he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg after he injured his ankle in Wednesday's practice. The good news is that the 24-year-old thinks he avoided a serious injury, but it does not mean that he will be active this weekend. We will keep a close eye on Mitchell's status over the next couple of days. If he is unable to get the green light to play against the Seahawks, Kimani Vidal would have flex appeal as the RB2 behind starter Omarion Hampton. Mitchell had his best game in a Chargers uniform in the Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, carrying the ball eight times for 52 yards while catching all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. He has been extremely efficient, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 17 rushing attempts through three games for a Chargers offense still looking for answers. If Mitchell is active this weekend, he should be considered a low-upside RB3/flex against a tough Seahawks defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
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Ladd McConkey Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. McConkey suffered a rib injury in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was questionable for Week 2 before ultimately suiting up. The 24-year-old is now on the injury report with a foot injury as the Bolts prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 4. Through the first three games of the 2026 season, the former second-rounder from Georgia has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. McConkey remains a key piece of the Chargers' passing attack, but the offense has yet to hit its stride under new coordinator Mike McDaniel through a tough early portion of their schedule. It will not get any easier for McConkey and the Chargers this weekend against Seattle's strong defense, but as long as he is cleared to play on Sunday, he should be kept in most starting fantasy lineups as one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Zay Flowers Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:10 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, but not before catching five of his six targets for a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old then missed the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints before returning to Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He played only 33% of the offensive snaps in his return with the Ravens easing him back in, but he still managed five catches on six targets for 84 yards against Dallas. The Ravens are expected to give Flowers his normal workload in Week 4 against the visiting Tennessee Titans, so the speedy and shifty WR1 for Baltimore should be locked into starting fantasy lineups in all formats as he looks to put early-season injuries behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Lamar Jackson Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 6:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Head coach Jesse Minter has downplayed Jackson's back injury. It is worth watching, but all signs point to Jackson being fine to suit up this Sunday at home against the visiting Tennessee Titans in a great matchup. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 29-year-old's back injury does not limit his elite scrambling and rushing ability. The former two-time MVP has been the overall QB7 in fantasy through three games, throwing for 745 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, and adding a league-high 124 rushing yards and one rushing score for the Ravens. As long as he does not have a setback with his minor back injury on Thursday or Friday, fantasy managers should plan on rolling with Jackson in their starting lineups in Week 4 against Tennessee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Max Klare In Line for More Reps in Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:58 PM ETWhen asked if tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) being unlikely to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles opens the door for rookie Max Klare to see more snaps this week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said, "It certainly does. Obviously, being able to play with multiple tight ends has become a big part of our identity, and so it absolutely does." Klare, the 61st overall pick in the second round in April's NFL Draft from Ohio State, has not played a single snap on offense through the first three weeks, but it sounds like that is going to change this weekend with both Ferguson and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) potentially inactive. The problem for Klare is that the Rams also have Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen in the mix at TE, and they should be the favorites for more targets in the passing game from quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Eagles. Higbee caught eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and his first touchdown of the year in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos after both Ferguson and Parkinson aggravated their injuries and left the game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Harold Fannin Jr. Looks Like Good Play Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 5:40 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off his breakout game in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, in which he emerged for his first two receiving touchdowns of the season from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fannin will look for more of the same at home in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, the former Bowling Green tight end has 14 catches for 126 yards (9.0 yards per catch) in his second NFL season. Fannin has built up his target share in each game this year, with him receiving nine targets from Watson in Week 3. Expect more of the same for the talented pass catcher in Week 4 at home. He could push for 10-plus targets and have a very effective game on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have a serviceable defense but are battling some injuries in the secondary, and that could create mismatches to exploit for Fannin and the Browns' passing attack. At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Fannin Jr. has great size for a tight end and will look to put that to use against Pittsburgh. Look for Fannin to be a top-tier starting tight end this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Josh Allen Not Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:28 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (knee) was not listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There was some concern about Allen's status after he took a shot to his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, especially since he seemed to be favoring his left leg in the clubhouse following the game. Head coach Joe Brady said that Allen is good to go, and his Wednesday full practice status supports that. We will keep a close eye on the 30-year-old former MVP's left knee, but barring a setback later this week, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups this weekend for a divisional clash at home against the visiting New England Patriots. Allen has picked up where he left off for fantasy managers and already has 786 passing yards and five touchdowns, and over 100 rushing yards and six rushing scores in three games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Drake Maye Practices in Full, Listed With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (shoulder) is on the team's injury report for the first time this season on Wednesday with a right-shoulder injury, but he was a full participant, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. It is something worth monitoring given the 24-year-old's rough start to the 2026 season, but it will not keep him from suiting up this weekend against the division-rival Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4. The former third overall pick from North Carolina had an amazing first full season as the Pats' starter in 2025, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance while throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 17 regular-season games. Maye struggled in the postseason, though, and that has continued in his first three starts of 2026, as he has thrown for 585 yards, one TD, and six interceptions. It did not help that Maye lost his new WR1 in A.J. Brown (ankle) in the season opener to a high-ankle sprain. Brown is not on the verge of a return anytime soon, and Maye has quickly dropped into low-end QB1 territory in fantasy amidst his disappointing start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Bucky Irving Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (glute) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a glute injury, according to the team's official website. Irving missed the team's last two offensive drives in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and now we know why. Despite head coach Todd Bowles saying that Irving would not be on this week's injury report, the team held him out of a full practice on Wednesday. The Buccaneers do not seem too concerned with the 24-year-old's status, though, so he should be available this weekend as the Bucs look for their first win of the year against the visiting Green Bay Packers at home. If Irving is limited at all against Green Bay, though, pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell could finally see more involvement on offense. Even though Irving should play against the Packers, his weekly fantasy upside will take a big hit with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. Through the first three games, Irving has averaged 4.5 yards per carry for 180 rushing yards and a touchdown on 40 carries, adding 13 receptions for 61 yards through the air as the team's preferred RB1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com
Cleveland Browns D/ST Hard To Trust Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 5:12 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns D/ST is hard to trust to put into a starting fantasy lineup for Thursday's Week 4 matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers will be without starting running back Rico Dowdle, they still have plenty of firepower in the backfield with Jaylen Warren. Warren is a threat on the ground with 216 rushing yards already this season and is a big threat to catch the ball out of the backfield from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Warren has 10 catches for 110 receiving yards so far this season. At wide receiver, Roman Wilson is starting to emerge and the Steelers still have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. At tight end, Pat Freiermuth has a touchdown catch so far this season and is a threat over the middle. The Browns cornerback group will have its hands full with Rodgers and the passing game after Rodgers is coming off of a good game in a Week 3 win over the Bengals, with three passing touchdowns. The Browns D/ST has two interceptions on the season, but has not been able to create a ton of turnovers and sacks which is good for fantasy points. Expect more of the same from Cleveland against a very capable Pittsburgh offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Waddle Moving Around Well in Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was moving around well at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Waddle was seen wearing a walking boot after the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but he is fine and should be a full-go for another tough matchup this Sunday on the road against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Waddle took over the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with eight catches on 10 targets for 138 yards, but in the other two games against the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, he was virtually non-existent, catching a combined three passes on 10 targets for just 12 yards. Denver's offense looked better in the second-half comeback against L.A., but Waddle's lack of involvement early in the year has been a frustrating development for fantasy managers who were expecting him to be Denver's clear WR1 in 2026. There is still time for the speedy wideout to gain more chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, and he should be left in starting lineups against the Niners this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Puka Nacua Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he expects wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing each of the Rams' last two games with a groin injury. However, it appears as though he's trending in the right direction and could be active this week. The 25-year-old recorded five catches for 74 yards on nine targets against the San Francisco 49ers in his lone appearance of 2026 so far. Nacua was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2025, hauling in 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets across 16 games. As long as he's active in Week 4, Nacua profiles as a must-start WR1 option for fantasy managers against Philadelphia.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chris Godwin Jr. Does Not Practice on Wednesday Due to Ankle Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Scott Smith of buccaneers.com. The veteran wideout has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording 10 catches for 111 yards on 11 targets across three games. The severity of Godwin Jr.'s ankle issue is not yet clear, but it appears that his status for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers could be in doubt. Godwin Jr. missed time in 2024 with a dislocated ankle and dealt with lingering effects of the injury into the 2025 season, so this is a potentially worrying sign for fantasy managers. Even if Godwin Jr. is able to play against Green Bay in Week 4, his fantasy value is in question with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) set to miss time due to a dislocated thumb.--Will Brady
Source: buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
KC Concepcion Jr. Not Yet Fantasy Worthy Against Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. got nine targets in Week 3's win over the Carolina Panthers but only managed to turn those nine targets into two catches for nine yards. So far this season, Concepcion has 12 catches for 80 yards, good for 6.7 yards per catch. He is not producing enough explosive plays and is being used mostly as an underneath threat. He's getting decent volume in terms of number of targets but just isn't turning those catches into anything memorable. Pittsburgh's secondary is a bit beat up with Joey Porter Jr. out and Jalen Ramsey nursing a broken wrist. This would be the game for Concepcion to break out, but it's hard to count on the rookie from Texas A&M until we see him do more with his catches and see him produce more in the passing game, including scoring a touchdown. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks Concepcion's way but needs to start targeting him further down the field. Concepcion's slight frame isn't allowing him to get downfield receptions. Look for a decent game against Pittsburgh, but he shouldn't be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Harold Fannin Jr. Continues to See Targets Climb
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting harder to ignore. His target total has climbed every week, from three in the opener to six in Week 2 and nine against Carolina on Sunday. Fannin turned that latest workload into seven catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard score that put Cleveland ahead for good late in the fourth quarter. He now has 14 catches for 126 yards and two scores through three games. The targets are the part that matters most here. Fannin already showed as a rookie that he could handle steady volume, finishing 2025 with 72 catches for 731 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Cleveland has gone back to him more often each week, and Week 3 was the first time that increased involvement came with a big fantasy payoff. The Browns' passing game can still be uneven, so there will be quieter weeks. Even so, Fannin's volume is headed the right way as he prepares for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:40 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) said he was "very close" to being able to play in his team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Wright was inactive in Week 3 due to a stinger and a foot issue, but he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and could be trending toward playing in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. With star Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) set to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn ACL, Wright and fellow Miami back Ollie Gordon II appear likely to split backfield work. Wright has spent most of his NFL career to this point playing behind Achane, recording 599 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 149 touches across 27 career games (two starts). He should be rostered in the majority of fantasy formats until the playing time situation in the Miami backfield becomes clearer.--Will Brady
Source: Sun Sentinel - David Furones
Denzel Boston Trying to Find End Zone Again in Week 4 Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:38 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston found the end zone in each of his first two NFL games. Connecting with Deshaun Watson against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Boston did not score a touchdown in Week 3's win over Carolina. He will look to get back in the end zone in Week 4's home game against Pittsburgh. Boston is averaging 21.7 yards per catch and has emerged as the Browns' big-play threat in the passing game. He is beginning to develop a rapport with Watson and looks like Cleveland's biggest threat on the outside. The Steelers will be without Joey Porter Jr. again on Thursday night, and Jalen Ramsey is questionable with a broken wrist that he hopes to play through. Look for Boston and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to emerge as the top two targets in the passing game for Watson. Expect Boston to get back in the end zone against a depleted Steelers' secondary. Boston's big-play ability will be on display at home, and he won't rest until he finds his way into the end zone again.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jake Ferguson Emerging as a Red-Zone Asset in Dallas
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:30 PM ETThree games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas. However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Looks To Get Going Against Steelers in Week 4
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins remains the Browns' lead back but has yet to produce a truly breakout performance yet this season. On the season, Judkins has 42 rushing attempts for 124 rushing yards (3.0 yards per carry). He also has nine receptions for 53 receiving yards. Judkins will look for that breakout performance against the Steelers in Week 4. The Steelers are allowing 113 rushing yards per game to opposing teams. Judkins has the ability to be heavily involved in both the run game and have some involvement in the passing game. The Steelers are allowing 4.4 yards per carry to opponents this season through three games. It would be best to treat Judkins as a mid-tier starting running back this week with the potential for more. It's hard to put blind faith in the former Ohio State running back when he has yet to produce a truly big game. But this is a home matchup against a fairly vulnerable defense, so at least look for Judkins to get back on track in this game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Schultz Still Has Plenty Working in His Favor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:24 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz did not do much in Week 3, finishing with three catches for 30 yards on three targets. The bigger picture still looks better than it did a couple of weeks ago. Schultz leads Houston with 25 targets through three games and has already turned those chances into 19 catches for 205 yards. His 12-catch, 140-yard game against Cincinnati showed what can happen when Nico Collins is unavailable, and Collins is not completely out of the woods yet. He returned to practice Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but his Week 4 status still needs to be watched. Schultz does not need Collins to sit again to matter, either. Houston has not found much consistency elsewhere in the passing game, and Schultz has clearly remained a big part of what C.J. Stroud is doing. Week 3 was quiet, but his role has been anything but. He heads into Sunday's game against Dallas with more fantasy appeal than he had entering the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Still Looks Like a Reliable Target-Earner in Washington
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:21 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has gotten off to a hot start in 2026, recording 13 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets across three games. The 32-year-old was held in check by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, logging just 33 receiving yards on four receptions. However, Diggs still saw seven targets in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota's first start in place of injured Washington QB1 Jayden Daniels (elbow). Mariota also threw three touchdown passes in a tough matchup against the Seahawks, which should help ease concerns about his ability to provide opportunities for Diggs to produce while Daniels remains out. Diggs may not have much big-play at this point in his career, but he remains a reliable target-earner and a solid WR3/flex option in PPR leagues entering Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller