Gervon Dexter Signs Four-Year Extension With Falcons

Sep 30, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Donald, 35, came out of retirement this year to rejoin the Rams, a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro did not play in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and now he has a sore back after his first two games played in 2026. It does not sound like a serious injury at all, but the Rams will give the future Hall of Famer some extra rest going into a Week 4 contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald has played a rotational role, as expected, in his return to the Rams this year, and he has yet to record a sack while recording four tackles (one solo). He has 111 career sacks, but Donald is expected to continue working in a rotational pass-rushing role for the Rams, even with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve.