Buccaneers Unsure How Long Jalen McMillan Will be Out
Jalen McMillan (knee) will be out in training camp, according to Pewter Report. McMillan has been sitting out of practices this week and was seen wearing a sleeve on his left calf on Tuesday. The Bucs are being careful with the 24-year-old wideout, who played in only four regular-season games a year ago due to a scary neck injury that he suffered in the preseason. Barring a setback once McMillan returns to the field, it seems like he'll be fine for the start of the regular season in September. With future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans no longer in Tampa, the former third-rounder in 2024 from the University of Washington is going to have a bigger role in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme alongside Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. Fantasy managers will want to target him as a potential late-round sleeper as a WR4/5 for depth in upcoming drafts as long as his knee injury doesn't linger this summer.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report