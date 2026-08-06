Omar Cooper Jr. Coming Alive in Padded Practices
Omar Cooper Jr. had a slow start to his first training camp, visibly thinking his way through some of the team's early practices while Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell were routinely making plays, but Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo reports that he has come alive since the pads came on at Florham Park. Cooper is a well-put-together and rugged receiver who excelled at Indiana in some of the most high-traffic areas of the field, so it's no surprise he's finding his game as practices become more physical, and Melo believes he may have turned a corner. Cooper is RotoBaller's rookie WR5 and has obvious appeal in dynasty leagues, but he could also see some fantasy usability in year one if he's able to earn a steady role out of the slot in a Frank Reich offense that has historically leaned on three-receiver sets well above league average.
Source: Justin Melo
Source: Justin Melo