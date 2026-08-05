Kendre Miller Dealing with Back Issue
Kendre Miller (back) has been limited in the last two practices due to a back issue. Head coach Kellen Moore said the problem was "something to keep an eye on" and not a major concern at this time. The former third-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his NFL career, with his most recent being a torn ACL in his left knee. Despite not being on the PUP list before camp, Miller is still dealing with issues, even if they are not a concern. Miller is behind Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara on the depth chart and is battling second-year back Devin Neal for the third-string spot. Miller is not on the fantasy radar this season, though he has shown the ability to make a difference when healthy and given touches.
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN