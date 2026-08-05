KC Concepcion Back in Team Drills on Wednesday
KC Concepcion (shoulder) is back practicing in team drills, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram. Concepcion took a hard fall on his shoulder during Monday's practice, but he returned to individual drills on Tuesday and is quickly working his way back. The 21-year-old should be back to full health soon. After being taken 24th overall in April's NFL draft from Texas A&M, Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston will have every opportunity to unseat veteran Jerry Jeudy as the Browns' new No. 1 wideout in 2026. The opportunity alone makes Concepcion worth considering as a late-round flier in upcoming fantasy drafts, although the Browns' less-than-ideal QB competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders should have everyone tempering expectations for the 6-foot, 190-pounder. RotoBaller has Concepcion ranked as the No. 48 fantasy WR heading into his first year in the league after he caught 61 passes for 919 yards and an SEC-high nine touchdowns in 13 games for the Aggies in 2025.
Source: The Chronicle Telegram - Scott Petrak
Source: The Chronicle Telegram - Scott Petrak