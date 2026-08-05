Geno Smith Attacking All Three Levels at Jets Camp
Geno Smith has consistently looked to attack all three levels of the field during training camp, according to Connor Rogers. Rogers noted that Smith has pushed the ball downfield to the wide receivers while giving Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams chances underneath. The tight ends have also been involved in the intermediate area. That approach is encouraging for Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, but it is still only an early look at Frank Reich's offense. Smith is coming off a difficult season with Las Vegas in which he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across 15 starts. RotoBaller currently ranks him as the QB30, which leaves him outside the standard redraft picture. A more aggressive passing game could help Smith outperform that ranking, but for now he remains a deep Superflex option rather than a dependable weekly starter.
Source: Connor Rogers
Source: Connor Rogers