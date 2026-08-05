Jonah Coleman has Made an Impression on Sean Payton
Jonah Coleman, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. The fourth-rounder "has made quite an impression" so far this summer on the coaching staff, with Payton adding that Coleman "doesn't feel like a rookie." The 22-year-old University of Washington product is a bowling ball at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, but his path to a large role in his first year in the NFL is convoluted, with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both expected to have prominent roles in Payton's backfield. If Coleman continues to impress, though, he should have a role in what is shaping up as a committee approach in Denver. Going into his rookie campaign, Coleman is a more intriguing dynasty/keeper asset than a redraft one, but Coleman will become much more interesting if the oft-injured Dobbins misses more time in 2026. Coleman's quickest path to fantasy relevance with the Broncos will likely come as a goal-line vulture. RotoBaller currently has the rookie ranked as the No. 54 fantasy RB for this season.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel