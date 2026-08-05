Blake Snell's Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Blake Snell (elbow) didn't get into the fifth inning on Tuesday night in his fourth minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he did enough that his next start should be at the major-league level, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Snell allowed three earned runs on five hits (two homers) while walking four and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings at OKC on Wednesday in what is believed to be his final rehab start before L.A. reinstates him from the 60-day injured list. The 33-year-old veteran and two-time Cy Young winner has made just one major-league start for the Blue in 2026 and has been sidelined since May 15 after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, but his high-strikeout upside has made him stash-worthy in fantasy all year. Now that he's on the verge of returning to the majors, he should be scooped up in the rest of the leagues where he's available. Although Snell threw 73 pitches on Tuesday, he'll be riskier as a fantasy starter initially, with the Dodgers likely easing him back into the rotation after his long layoff. His next start figures to come early next week against the Kansas City Royals.
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen