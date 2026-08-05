Seaver King Settling Back in After Injured List Stint
Seaver King is settling back in at Triple-A Rochester after being sidelined for almost a month with an oblique injury. The Nats' sixth-ranked prospect is 4-for-15 (.267) with a pair of doubles and two walks in the four games since returning from the injured list. The right-handed hitter began the season at Double-A but has been at Triple-A since mid-May, and performed admirably for the Red Wings, recording a .274/.340/.438 slash line with five home runs and four steals in 37 games. The former first-round draft pick appeared to be on track for a big league debut in 2026, but with the lengthy IL stay, it may only be a cup of coffee in September assuming he gets going enough to warrant a call-up, otherwise the MLB debut may have to wait until 2027. As such, there is no need to stash the 23-year-old in fantasy leagues at the moment, but his dynasty value remains high.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com