Pirates to Promote Ronny Simon After Dominant Triple-A Effort
Ronny Simon is expected to get the call to the big leagues on Wednesday after a strong campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis. The 5-foot-8 Dominican hit .330 with seven home runs and 33 steals in 99 games for the Indians, while producing a strong .419 on-base percentage thanks in part to a 12.4 percent walk rate. Despite not having big home run totals, his hard-hit rate, average exit velocity (EV), and max EV all register 84th percentile or better at Triple-A, so he has the ability to hit for extra bases, and along with his speed, there are some attributes here that make him a potential fantasy asset. Though the switch-hitter didn't do much in his previous taste of the majors in 2025, there is reason to believe he could have more success this time around. With eligibility at 2B and OF in Yahoo! leagues, the 26-year-old is worth a look in deeper 12+ team leagues, or for any fantasy managers searching the waiver wire for steals.
Source: Alex Stumpf
Source: Alex Stumpf