Jose Soriano Scheduled to Make Blue Jays Debut on Friday
Jose Soriano will make his debut with the team on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Toronto acquired Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for three prospects on Monday. The 27-year-old has had a strong 2026 season to this point, recording a 9-6 record with a 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts across 123 innings (22 starts). Soriano struggles with command (11.2% walk rate), but he generates ground balls with his power sinker and is very difficult to take deep (0.88 HR/9). He also brings plus velocity with his fastballs, so Toronto may be able to help unlock a new level of strikeout production from its new right-hander.
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi