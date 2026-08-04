Matt Chapman May Not Return in 2026?
Matt Chapman (abdomen) is dealing with a core muscle injury, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Delos Santos reports that Chapman is set to see a specialist next week for a "full evaluation." If Chapman requires core muscle surgery, he could be ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season. The 33-year-old has not played since late June due to what was first deemed to be an abdominal strain. Given that San Francisco is not in playoff contention and Chapman is under contract through 2030, the team has little incentive to push him back out onto the field. Across 352 plate appearances on the year, Chapman has hit .235/.324/.368 with seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored. Given his uncertain health status, redraft managers are likely safe to move on from Chapman.
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos