Jake Bauers Scratched With Abdominal Soreness
Jake Bauers (abdomen) has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates due to abdominal soreness, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Andrew Vaughn will now start at first base and will bat sixth for the Brew Crew against Pirates right-hander Jared Jones at American Family Field. Hopefully, it's just a day-to-day situation for Bauers, who is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak. He's gone 13-for-31 (.419) with two home runs, a double, a triple, five RBI, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases during his hitting streak to boost his season slash line up to .270/.375/.503 in what has been a breakout 2026 campaign for Bauers. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if the left-handed slugger is back in action. Bauers already has a career-high 20 home runs while adding 64 RBI, 68 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 102 games in 2026 in his third year in Milwaukee. He's up to 79% rostered in Yahoo leagues amidst his strong campaign.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy