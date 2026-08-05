Nick Pivetta Feels Elbow Tightness in Rehab Outing
Nick Pivetta (elbow) felt tightness in his right elbow during his minor-league rehab outing with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday when he came off the mound, but then he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and felt perfectly fine, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. The Padres will know more on Wednesday. It did not look good when Pivetta walked off the field in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth inning, but the 33-year-old veteran might have escaped a major setback and could still have a chance to rejoin the Padres' starting rotation before the end of the 2026 regular season. SD bolstered their rotation at the trade deadline by adding lefty Robbie Ray and right-hander Casey Mize, but they are also expecting the return of Pivetta, who was the club's ace in 2025, when he went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 190:50 K:BB in 31 starts. It's unclear exactly how big of a setback Pivetta is dealing with, but he's currently being stashed in 70% of Yahoo leagues in hopes that he can make a difference down the stretch and return to his pre-injury form. Pivetta had a 4.50 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in just four starts earlier this year before being shut down.
Source: USA Today Sports - Bob Nightengale
Source: USA Today Sports - Bob Nightengale