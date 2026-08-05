Luke Raley Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season
Luke Raley (forearm) is not expected to play again this year after going on the 10-day injured list with a strained left forearm, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. Raley landed on the IL over the weekend, but he had been battling through his forearm injury for weeks. The Mariners are not ruling out surgery for the 31-year-old left-handed hitter. Raley will finish his sixth year in the big leagues (third with Seattle) in 2026 with a .225/.284/.439 slash line, a .723 OPS, 15 home runs, 39 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a stolen base in 95 games across 287 plate appearances. It's a notable loss of power for the M's lineup, but Seattle is hoping their trade-deadline acquisition of Taylor Ward will help make up for the loss of Raley. Raley will be a free agent this winter after signing a one-year, $2.05 million deal with the Mariners back in January, and it's unclear if the organization has any interest in bringing him back.
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude