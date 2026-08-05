Dalton Rushing has UCL Tear, Unlikely to Catch Again This Year
Dalton Rushing (elbow) was diagnosed with a "slight" tear in the UCL of his right elbow, and manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday morning that he'd guess there is a "very small" chance that Rushing catches again this year, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. However, the Dodgers are hoping he can remain a left-handed-hitting option down the stretch. The 25-year-old backstop was scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox and landed on the 10-day injured list on Monday. With Shohei Ohtani locked in as the Dodgers' regular designated hitter, it's unlikely that Rushing will make any starts as a hitter down the stretch or in the postseason, so he's an easy drop candidate in single-year fantasy leagues. The former second-rounder in 2022 from the University of Louisville has hit .253/.335/.475 this year with 12 homers, 36 RBI, and 37 runs scored across 217 at-bats. With Will Smith (neck) still out as well, the Dodgers are currently using Ben Rortvedt and the recently acquired Hunter Feduccia behind the plate.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris