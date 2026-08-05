Rangers Put MacKenzie Gore on the Paternity List
MacKenzie Gore on the paternity list and activated left-hander Cody Bradford (elbow) from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bradford will make the start on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field. The 27-year-old Gore had an excellent outing on Tuesday in the 5-4 win over the Giants, throwing six scoreless innings. He's not scheduled to throw again until Sunday, so Gore shouldn't have to miss a start while on the paternity list for the next one to three days. The former first-rounder by the San Diego Padres in 2017 has been up and down in 2026 in his first year with the Rangers, going 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA (3.77 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 140 strikeouts and 47 walks in 128 2/3 innings across his 24 starts. Gore was a first-time All-Star last year with the Washington Nationals, and his 3.83 expected ERA points to some positive regression late in the season. He has a nice upcoming matchup this Sunday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR