Maikel Garcia Shut Down for Five Days After Receiving Injection
Maikel Garcia (hand) felt more discomfort in his left hand during his first minor-league rehab game with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 28. He visited with a hand specialist on Tuesday and received a cortisone injection. The Royals will shut Garcia down for around five days and then will ramp up his baseball activities again, according to MLB.com. He's been on the 10-day injured list since June 23 with a muscle strain in his left hand. The 26-year-old should be able to return to the Royals before the end of the season, but he might not be reinstated from the IL until later this month. The Venezuelan right-handed hitter has not lived up to expectations in his fifth MLB season due to injuries, and he's currently hitting .261/.320/.373 with a .693 OPS, only three home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs, and five stolen bases in 69 games and 294 plate appearances after being named a first-time All-Star in 2025. Garcia will return to regular duties at third base when he's cleared, and he remains rostered in 78% of Yahoo leagues despite his lengthy absence.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com