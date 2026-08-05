Emeka Egbuka Dealing With Lower-Body Soreness
Emeka Egbuka (lower body) did not practice on the turf on Wednesday as a precaution due to some lower-body soreness, according to Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com. Egbuka caught 63 of his 127 targets for 938 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games in his rookie season in 2025 after Tampa took him with the 19th overall pick from Ohio State. The 23-year-old was looking like a beast early on before petering out down the stretch while having to learn the entire route tree because of a banged-up WR corps. Entering Year 2, Egbuka has breakout potential with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans gone and in a new offense led by Zac Robinson. As long as he's able to stay healthy, Egbuka should have a strong floor as one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's top targets, with his first 1,000-yard season looking extremely likely. Fantasy managers should be targeting the sophomore pass-catcher as a strong WR2 option early on in drafts this fall.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix