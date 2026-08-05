JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns to Practice on Wednesday
JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned and participated on Wednesday. Smith-Schuster reportedly made the catch of the day in practice, hauling in a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jameis Winston in tight coverage at the back of the end zone. The veteran receiver was signed by the team after trying out in June and has worked with the second team for most of camp. He has had recent stints with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, though he didn't contribute in fantasy leagues in any of those seasons. With him fighting for a roster spot in camp, Smith-Schuster is off the radar in fantasy formats this season.
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN
Source: Jordan Ranaan - ESPN